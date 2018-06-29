How to keep your Fairy Door Fairy cool in a heatwave

With temperatures continuing to soar into their high 20’s, warning’s have been issued to remind people to say cool, hydrated and sun safe.

As pet owners work overtime to make sure their four-legged companions are well looked after the Irish Fairy Door company have taken the time to remind their friends that fairies need to be kept cool as well.

A post shared by The Irish Fairy Door Company (@irishfairydoor) on Jan 15, 2018 at 2:14am PST

Uploading this video on Youtube, Fairy HQ demonstrates how kids can make a magical keep-cool fan with a piece of ordinary paper.

Becuase Fairies are people too.