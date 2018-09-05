How this girl asked for a ‘five dollar foot long’ and ended up adopting a dog

Asking your parents permission to get a dog is one of life’s great challenges, but Kelsey Johnstone has cracked it in some style.

The 21-year-old has gone viral after she messaged her mother asking: “Can I get a five dollar foot long?”

(@_kelseygracee/Twitter)

Little did Kelsey’s mother know however, her daughter wasn’t referring to a sandwich as you might expect.

No, Kelsey was referring to an offer at Dallas Animal Services, a local animal shelter where any pet measuring 12 inches or longer can be adopted for five dollars.

And thus, two-year-old Bentley found a home.

(@_kelseygracee/Twitter)

“My family was super shocked,” Kelsey told the Press Association. “My mom was mad at first but then saw him and loved him instantly!

“No one else knew besides me. It was a surprise to my sister and dad too!”

She never specified what kind of foot long... WELCOME HOME BENTLEY BABY pic.twitter.com/MrU6ny4Y5b — kelseygrace (@_kelseygracee) September 4, 2018

Bentley was named before Kelsey met him and joins her other dog Oliver, whom she says he “loves to play with”, at their home in Texas.

Omg this is perfect!! Bentley looks beyond happy to have you!! 💙 — ashlyn (@ipayashyo) September 5, 2018

So, other than thinking twice before you permit your child to eat a baguette, what lessons can be taken away from this story?

“A lesson that I learned walking around the shelter is please adopt and not shop.” said Kelsey. “There are so many good dogs in need of homes. And they’re all so loving.

“I’ll definitely be adopting from a shelter again.”

- Press Association