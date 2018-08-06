How this eminently successful duck helped create a very relatable viral tweet

It’s hard to compare your achievements to your heroes and idols, but it turns out it can be just as hard to compare yourself to a duck.

That’s what PhD student Amy Schwartz concluded when she met one of the most successful such birds you’ll ever see at Brecon County Show in Powys, Wales.

I will never be as successful as this small duck pic.twitter.com/T8XwbSr4nZ — Amy Schwartz (@lizardschwartz) August 4, 2018

“Best juvenile”, “best water fowl” and “best juvenile water fowl”, let alone “reserve champion” – the duck has the lot.

Besides that, they’ve even brought a nugget of success to Amy, 24, as her self-deprecating tweet received tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

Small duck is thinking “Have I peaked already? Is it all downhill from here?” https://t.co/4JbUB6R1rS — The Wombat Resists (@UrsulaV) August 6, 2018

I mean to be fair, it's not great Peking too early. — Amy Schwartz (@lizardschwartz) August 5, 2018

“I think lots of people love self-depreciating humour, and there’s just something inherently funny about tiny ducks, let alone such an accomplished tiny duck,” Amy told the Press Association.

Adding to the self-deprecation is the fact Amy is earning a doctorate at Cardiff university on the effects of roads on wildlife – part of an initiative called Project Splatter.

So, what can people take away from this story?

Don’t judge yourself by unrealistic Duck success standards . It’s too much pressure for anyone — Scout Finch (@ScoutlovesBoo) August 5, 2018

“I think the lesson is to dream bigger than your tiny duck sized body,” said Amy.

Wise words indeed.

- Press Association