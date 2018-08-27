How popular is your use of emoji?
Nowadays emoji aren’t just the plaything of the young, they’re used by people from all walks of life and can be found anywhere – both online and on signs and billboards in the real world.
So, how does your emoji use compare to others? This quiz aims to find out, by polling your emoji responses against other members of the public and finding out just how popular your emoji-ing really is.
- Press Association
