How did everybody cope with the World Cup’s mammoth four-game Saturday?

Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Christian Eriksen and Luka Modric lit up our screens one by one on the first Saturday of the World Cup as four consecutive games had fans glued to their seats all day.

Not everyone stuck around for 360 minutes of football action between 11:00 and 22:00 of course, but plenty did.

Just the four games today then 😎 — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) June 16, 2018

With France v Australia, Argentina v Iceland, Denmark v Peru and Croatia v Nigeria all on the BBC or ITV, it might sound like a lazy day in front of the telly, but it’s a serious business this spectating lark.

Four games in the #WorldCup today folks, so remember;



• Pace yourself; it's a marathon, not a sprint.

• Regulate your breathing.

• Stay hydrated. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 16, 2018

Some spent the day at special pop-up locations to follow the action, while others stayed at home on the sofa.

We’re now open until 10pm tonight! Four games all shown under one rough, tickets are available through eventbrite via this link - https://t.co/7QurnBunhu walk-ins available until we reach capacity. pic.twitter.com/pM1ET8engH — Classic Football Shirts LDN (@cfsldn) June 16, 2018

With all that football to consume, tactics were necessary in order to stay sharp.

Great to get 20 minutes of Take Me Out as a palette cleanser between Peru Denmark and Nigeria Croatia... — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) June 16, 2018

For some the fourth game – Croatia v Nigeria – signalled the beginning of a few struggles.

Watching my fourth World Cup match in 24 hours and beginning to feel a bit funny, frankly — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) June 16, 2018

I don't think I've ever watched four full games of football in a day in me entire life. Feel a bit punch drunk. — Haz_TF (@truefaith1892) June 16, 2018

Leading to tweets that suggested that was enough football for one day.

The World Cup match hashtags all read like Ikea products. #CRONGA is a storage system; #PERDEN a child’s bunk bed; #FRAAUS some sort of meatball-based health drink — Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) June 16, 2018

Fifa’s social media team did their best to keep everyone going, and former England strikers Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker got involved too.

The final match of the day...



Who has watched all four games today? #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2uLSsGCkDw — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018

But while enthusiasm on the third day of the tournament remained in some quarters…

Can we not just bring Peru back on for another game? 🇵🇪 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) June 16, 2018

Me: This is the fourth live game I've watched today.



My daughter: Aren't you fed up yet?



Me: No, I'm just sad that there isn't going to be a fifth. — Steve Gale (@surreywallcreep) June 16, 2018

… the final game of the day between Croatia and Nigeria lacked a little in the excitement stakes.

0 – Neither side attempted a single shot on target in the first half of this match. The last game to not have a shot on target before half-time at the World Cup also involved Croatia (vs Mexico in June 2014). Snooze.#CRONGA #NGA #CRO #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2018

Time to rest those eyes, there’s plenty more football to come.

- Press Association