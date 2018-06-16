How did everybody cope with the World Cup’s mammoth four-game Saturday?

Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Christian Eriksen and Luka Modric lit up our screens one by one on the first Saturday of the World Cup as four consecutive games had fans glued to their seats all day.

Not everyone stuck around for 360 minutes of football action between 11:00 and 22:00 of course, but plenty did.

With France v Australia, Argentina v Iceland, Denmark v Peru and Croatia v Nigeria all on the BBC or ITV, it might sound like a lazy day in front of the telly, but it’s a serious business this spectating lark.

Some spent the day at special pop-up locations to follow the action, while others stayed at home on the sofa.

With all that football to consume, tactics were necessary in order to stay sharp.

For some the fourth game – Croatia v Nigeria – signalled the beginning of a few struggles.

Leading to tweets that suggested that was enough football for one day.

Fifa’s social media team did their best to keep everyone going, and former England strikers Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker got involved too.

But while enthusiasm on the third day of the tournament remained in some quarters…

… the final game of the day between Croatia and Nigeria lacked a little in the excitement stakes.

Time to rest those eyes, there’s plenty more football to come.

