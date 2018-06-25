How a brave man and his bucket became a viral metaphor

Texas has been hit by severe flooding recently, so when one father bravely decided he could tackle the knee-deep problem facing his drive with a humble bucket it was always going to be a futile exploit.

Posted by his daughter, Twitter user @karelyjudith_, here he is tackling the flooding head on.

Naturally, the dad’s gallant but fruitless efforts have since become a metaphor – here are nine of the best examples of how it’s been used.

1. Life

2. Love

3. Relationships

4. Self-therapy

5. Work

6. Housework

7. Education

8. Adulthood

9. Music

