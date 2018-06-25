How a brave man and his bucket became a viral metaphor
Texas has been hit by severe flooding recently, so when one father bravely decided he could tackle the knee-deep problem facing his drive with a humble bucket it was always going to be a futile exploit.
Posted by his daughter, Twitter user @karelyjudith_, here he is tackling the flooding head on.
lmao okay dad pic.twitter.com/Z7iApVzkwF— Karr 🌻 (@karelyjudith_) June 20, 2018
Naturally, the dad’s gallant but fruitless efforts have since become a metaphor – here are nine of the best examples of how it’s been used.
1. Life
Visual representation of me trying to fix my life https://t.co/i9lMAMqJh3— ALMOND🇧🇦 (@ahmedtwinkiee) June 20, 2018
2. Love
Me trying to get over someone ill never get over https://t.co/97T5T5EkiR— Santiago Rubio (@holaimsanti) June 20, 2018
3. Relationships
This is what it looks like when couples who break up everyday still try to fix their relationship https://t.co/Ni2fGeOzWG— jordan (@jmillz98_) June 21, 2018
4. Self-therapy
Me pretending that buying new clothes, food, and alcohol is a cure for clinical depression https://t.co/FZbA04HVZH— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) June 22, 2018
5. Work
When my boss walks in and we have to make it look like we are doing something productive https://t.co/X1z8RJKbdf— renée🍍 (@ReneeStarner) June 22, 2018
6. Housework
What my mom sees when I help her around the house https://t.co/G2657UrybZ— 🍃 (@DaaaQueeennn) June 21, 2018
7. Education
Me trying to fix my grades like https://t.co/xCvGm5gpcl— 🖤 (@Princessofwifi) June 21, 2018
8. Adulthood
the water is adulting, the guy is me https://t.co/J0y7DEyIgo— ginger (@Freckleeesssss) June 22, 2018
9. Music
Me trying to stop being sad by listening 2 sad music https://t.co/6JeZl1JaU8— CURLYFRIES (@5Darkboi) June 21, 2018
- Press Association
