How a brave man and his bucket became a viral metaphor

Texas has been hit by severe flooding recently, so when one father bravely decided he could tackle the knee-deep problem facing his drive with a humble bucket it was always going to be a futile exploit.

Posted by his daughter, Twitter user @karelyjudith_, here he is tackling the flooding head on.

Naturally, the dad’s gallant but fruitless efforts have since become a metaphor – here are nine of the best examples of how it’s been used.

1. Life

Visual representation of me trying to fix my life https://t.co/i9lMAMqJh3 — ALMOND🇧🇦 (@ahmedtwinkiee) June 20, 2018

2. Love

Me trying to get over someone ill never get over https://t.co/97T5T5EkiR — Santiago Rubio (@holaimsanti) June 20, 2018

3. Relationships

This is what it looks like when couples who break up everyday still try to fix their relationship https://t.co/Ni2fGeOzWG — jordan (@jmillz98_) June 21, 2018

4. Self-therapy

Me pretending that buying new clothes, food, and alcohol is a cure for clinical depression https://t.co/FZbA04HVZH — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) June 22, 2018

5. Work

When my boss walks in and we have to make it look like we are doing something productive https://t.co/X1z8RJKbdf — renée🍍 (@ReneeStarner) June 22, 2018

6. Housework

What my mom sees when I help her around the house https://t.co/G2657UrybZ — 🍃 (@DaaaQueeennn) June 21, 2018

7. Education

Me trying to fix my grades like https://t.co/xCvGm5gpcl — 🖤 (@Princessofwifi) June 21, 2018

8. Adulthood

the water is adulting, the guy is me https://t.co/J0y7DEyIgo — ginger (@Freckleeesssss) June 22, 2018

9. Music

Me trying to stop being sad by listening 2 sad music https://t.co/6JeZl1JaU8 — CURLYFRIES (@5Darkboi) June 21, 2018

- Press Association