Houston Astros World Series awkward banner unveil saved by a leaf blower at home opener

The Houston Astros began the new baseball season on Sunday with a hilarious blip involving a banner and a leaf blower.

To celebrate the team’s 2017 World Series win, they unveiled a special sign at Minute Maid Park. Unfortunately, the big reveal didn’t go according to plan.

When a rope was pulled to remove the black cover over the sign, nothing moved. As a member of staff scrambles up a ladder to remove it, someone else has the bright idea to use a leaf blower to help.

Astros have just a little trouble unveiling their 2017 World Series banner 😂 pic.twitter.com/BxkfX5TBGB — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2018

The resulting footage is comedy gold, including a shot of a player struggling not to laugh at the debacle.

Eventually the golden sign was revealed, to applause from the crowd.

Despite the funny mistake, the Astros went on beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1.