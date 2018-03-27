Horse semen was the stand-out topic of conversation on tonight's First Date
Tonight’s First Dates seen Veterinary nursing student Sarah, 26, from Galway matched up with 29-year-old Paul.
And after he kicked off the night off miss-pronouncing the word 'quays', it could only go uphill from there, right?
Not quite.
As the conversation moved on to the details of her job, there was a lot of talk of semen ... horse semen that is and how she collects it from the stallions in her care.
And the award for the most talk about semen on a first date goes to… 🏆🐴 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/EzdEqKvpWj— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 27, 2018
Ammmm ... it was educational, to say the least.
I did always wonder how they collected the semen and didn’t want to google or ask anyone so thanks #FirstDatesIRL— Cupid or Cats (@janey_b_good) March 27, 2018
"I collect stallions semen"#firstdatesirl pic.twitter.com/5Ad1jMdCmq— ⏳ (@Gillie_Beanz) March 27, 2018
Poor lad competing against proper stallions #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/HQcKT7mrkt— Niall Fitzmaurice (@nfitzm) March 27, 2018
Me watching this horse lady #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/y49Danc2Zb— Niall Horan (@niallhoran) March 27, 2018
Ah Sarah #tmi #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/7ucpJJq7qB— Dee Walsh (@_tenaciousdee) March 27, 2018
It’s the way she tells the story of her job 😳😂 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/3p3fimkccM— Ruth Hirsch (@giddybootz) March 27, 2018
#omg that’s some dinner conversation she’s having about the horses 🤦🏽♀️😂😂😂#FirstDatesIRL— ✨kellie✨ (@kellie_c17) March 27, 2018
‘she doesn’t like the #wanking part of milking #cows OMG #FirstDatesIRL the disappointing look on the guy’s face! 🇮🇪— GDD (@HerrDaly) March 27, 2018
Every day when that mad one on #FirstDatesIRL turns up for work pic.twitter.com/sDvDi0LiQl— Paul Ryan (@paul_ryan49) March 27, 2018
That didn't turn Paul off though, her infectious laugh stole the show and the hearts of the nation.
They both even said 'yes' to another date!
Love Sarah! She's hilarious 😂 #FirstDatesIRL— Not this one again (@ElaineKelly82) March 27, 2018
Yay for Paul and Sarah #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/VKlyls8lSu— Not this one again (@ElaineKelly82) March 27, 2018
Sarah has the best laugh! It’s contagious #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/iGotU5P6ag— Audrey O’H (@Audge3000) March 27, 2018
Sarah has a great laugh. #FirstDatesIRL— OrlaTheMightyMacca (@chipmonkeyMN) March 27, 2018
