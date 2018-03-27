Horse semen was the stand-out topic of conversation on tonight's First Date

Tonight’s First Dates seen Veterinary nursing student Sarah, 26, from Galway matched up with 29-year-old Paul.

And after he kicked off the night off miss-pronouncing the word 'quays', it could only go uphill from there, right?

Not quite.

As the conversation moved on to the details of her job, there was a lot of talk of semen ... horse semen that is and how she collects it from the stallions in her care.


Ammmm ... it was educational, to say the least.

That didn't turn Paul off though, her infectious laugh stole the show and the hearts of the nation.

They both even said 'yes' to another date!

By Anna O'Donoghue

