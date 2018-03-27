Horse semen was the stand-out topic of conversation on tonight's First Date

Tonight’s First Dates seen Veterinary nursing student Sarah, 26, from Galway matched up with 29-year-old Paul.

And after he kicked off the night off miss-pronouncing the word 'quays', it could only go uphill from there, right?

Not quite.

As the conversation moved on to the details of her job, there was a lot of talk of semen ... horse semen that is and how she collects it from the stallions in her care.

And the award for the most talk about semen on a first date goes to… 🏆🐴 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/EzdEqKvpWj — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 27, 2018

Ammmm ... it was educational, to say the least.

I did always wonder how they collected the semen and didn’t want to google or ask anyone so thanks #FirstDatesIRL — Cupid or Cats (@janey_b_good) March 27, 2018

Poor lad competing against proper stallions #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/HQcKT7mrkt — Niall Fitzmaurice (@nfitzm) March 27, 2018

It’s the way she tells the story of her job 😳😂 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/3p3fimkccM — Ruth Hirsch (@giddybootz) March 27, 2018

‘she doesn’t like the #wanking part of milking #cows OMG #FirstDatesIRL the disappointing look on the guy’s face! 🇮🇪 — GDD (@HerrDaly) March 27, 2018

Every day when that mad one on #FirstDatesIRL turns up for work pic.twitter.com/sDvDi0LiQl — Paul Ryan (@paul_ryan49) March 27, 2018

That didn't turn Paul off though, her infectious laugh stole the show and the hearts of the nation.

They both even said 'yes' to another date!

Love Sarah! She's hilarious 😂 #FirstDatesIRL — Not this one again (@ElaineKelly82) March 27, 2018

Yay for Paul and Sarah #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/VKlyls8lSu — Not this one again (@ElaineKelly82) March 27, 2018