Horror film Bird Box inspires ‘can’t hear, can’t speak, can’t see’ meme

A combination of horror films, namely Bird Box, A Quiet Place and Hush, has inspired a hilarious new meme.

The key theme of the three films is sensory deprivation; Hush has a deaf protagonist, while A Quiet Place and Bird Box both see characters escaping from monsters that either mustn’t hear you, or mustn’t be looked at… these themes got people thinking about other potential horror films along this vein.

The new meme ideas contain a hefty amount of pop-culture references, from SpongeBob SquarePants to Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Here are nine of the best memes, that might just inspire a young filmmaker to create a horror movie spin-off.

1. First off, this person combined horror movies with catchy tunes.

Can't hear

Can't see

Can't speak

Can't stop the feeling pic.twitter.com/lpTYj6vT9C — Irene López (@IreneLopezColl) December 31, 2018

2. The ever-memeable SpongeBob was, of course, mentioned.

can't hear

can't speak

can't see

can't.........open mayonnaise pic.twitter.com/MrzwyCFJz2 — Peter Marshall (@PeterJMarshall) December 28, 2018

3. MC Hammer is now a horror movie villain…

can't hear

can't speak

can't see

can’t touch this pic.twitter.com/UsmZHNAC98 — tía pelucas (@fuckyoureader) December 28, 2018

4. Brooklyn 99 fans would love to see this film.

can't hear

can't speak

can't see

can’t stop eating yoghurt pic.twitter.com/w7BhXsus5z — billie (@fvmero) December 28, 2018

5. This Queer Eye mashup asks if you can “believe”.

6. If Queen was a horror film.

can’t hear

can’t talk

can’t see

can’t do this to me baby pic.twitter.com/Pz6ZgldROC — ᴄᴀʀʟy roger #1.5 still in 2018 (@ladysgodiva) December 29, 2018

7. An iconic Bad Girls Club television moment was made into a meme.

can’t hear

can’t speak

can’t see

can’t get no sleep cause of y’all pic.twitter.com/J8cbEhIUDF — lucy,, (@curledbitch) December 28, 2018

8. If you’ve just watched Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch, this one might hurt your feelings.

can’t hear

can’t speak

can’t see

can’t make any good decisions for stefan no matTER WHAT YOU DO#Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/GOKSeLlWJR — lauren🔭 (@rolivia_svu) December 28, 2018

9. Lastly, a My Chemical Romance horror film would be a 2006 dream.

can’t hear

can’t speak

can’t see

You can't swim, you can't dance and you don't know karate pic.twitter.com/YRCOaVSEgK — Liam (@Liams_Dead) December 28, 2018

- Press Association