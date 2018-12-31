Horror film Bird Box inspires ‘can’t hear, can’t speak, can’t see’ meme

A combination of horror films, namely Bird Box, A Quiet Place and Hush, has inspired a hilarious new meme.

The key theme of the three films is sensory deprivation; Hush has a deaf protagonist, while A Quiet Place and Bird Box both see characters escaping from monsters that either mustn’t hear you, or mustn’t be looked at… these themes got people thinking about other potential horror films along this vein.

The new meme ideas contain a hefty amount of pop-culture references, from SpongeBob SquarePants to Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Here are nine of the best memes, that might just inspire a young filmmaker to create a horror movie spin-off.

1. First off, this person combined horror movies with catchy tunes.

2. The ever-memeable SpongeBob was, of course, mentioned.

Go Go Go Finger Guns GIF by SpongeBob SquarePants - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. MC Hammer is now a horror movie villain…

4. Brooklyn 99 fans would love to see this film.

Shocked Terry Crews GIF by Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This Queer Eye mashup asks if you can “believe”.

6. If Queen was a horror film.

British 90S GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. An iconic Bad Girls Club television moment was made into a meme.

8. If you’ve just watched Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch, this one might hurt your feelings.

Black Mirror Colin GIF by NETFLIX - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Lastly, a My Chemical Romance horror film would be a 2006 dream.

- Press Association

