Hong Kong’s Peak Tram is 130 years old today – here’s how it looked in the past

It’s one of Hong Kong’s most popular tourist attractions, carrying more than two million people per year to the top of the Peak for breathtaking views of the skyline and beyond.

Today the Peak Tram celebrates its 130th anniversary and images of its historic past have been released as part of the celebrations.

What’s the story of the tram?



The first tram (The Peak Tramways Company, Limited/PA)

It all started back in 1888 as the brainchild of Scottish entrepreneur Alexander Findlay Smith. At the time, it was the first cable funicular railway in Asia and it primarily helped increase trade to Smith’s hotel on top of the Peak.

While the Governor doubted the necessity of such a tram service, the tram was an instant success when it opened, carrying 600 people on the very first day. By the end of its first year, it had carried 150,000 passengers, which was almost all of Hong Kong’s population at the time.

What did the first tram look like?



A second generation tram (The Peak Tramways Company, Limited/PA)

The original tram was made of wood and could carry 30 passengers in three classes – first, second and third. One-way tickets cost approximately 10 cents. The carriages were powered by coal and steam and consisted of open rows of slatted seats at the front and the rear, with an enclosed compartment in the centre. In 1926, the Peak Tram switched to an electrical system and increased its capacity to 52 passengers.

What about now?

The 1949 upgrade of the Peak tram saw the shift in colour to green (The Peak Tramways Company, Limited/PA)

Throughout the years, the tram has changed a few times – but the biggest renovation was in 1989, costing HK$20million. Green carriages were replaced with the iconic red ones which still climb the hills of Hong Kong, with a capacity of 120 passengers.

The Peak Tram as we know it today (Peak Tramways Company, Limited /PA)

How to do it

Return tickets on The Peak Tram start from HK$52 (approximately £4.75).

