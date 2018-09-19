Hong Kong airline spells its own name wrong on side of plane

Spelling - sometimes it's only natural to get a few words wrong but your own name? Now, that's embarrassing.

However, this was the case for Cathay Pacific, who failed to add the ‘f’ to their new paint job, leaving them with quite a large mistake.

While the airline insisted the spelling error was a genuine mistake, some had their doubts.

An engineer for Haeco, a maintenance company operating in the region, told the South China Morning Post: “The spacing is too on point for a mishap. We have stencils. [There] should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake.

Social media users were quick to joke about the mishap.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

