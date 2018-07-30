Homeless man receives more than 200 job offers after handing out CVs on pavement

A homeless man who went viral after he was pictured handing out CVs at the side of the road has been flooded with more than 200 job offers.

David Casarez was pictured in Silicon Valley, California, holding a handwritten cardboard sign which reads: “Homeless. Hungry 4 success. Take a resume.”

(@jaysc0/Twitter)

Passer-by and Twitter user Jasmine Scofield shared the images of the 26-year-old and his CV, in a post which was shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

David told the New York Post that he has since been contacted by hundreds of companies.

“Google reached out to me,” he told the outlet. “So many other companies. Pandora. A bunch of start-ups.

“A product manager from Bitcoin.com was wondering if I could work remotely or if I want to relocate to Tokyo.

“But tonight, I’ll be back on my bench in Rengstorff Park.”

Emailed him. He’ll be taken care of one way or another, probably doesn’t even need us. Anyone else with this much gumption and hustle please send my way. https://t.co/RnAiNd3pfr — Austen Allred (@AustenAllred) July 28, 2018

Lord PLZ bless him w. A job! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/vId7W4Bev2 — $ (@Jstlivinbbyy) July 28, 2018

David said he quit a web developer job to move to Silicon Valley from Texas to make his own tech start-up, but ran out of money and was forced to live in his van.

He lived there for more than a year until the Ford Transit was repossessed, and has slept in the park since.

Thank you everyone for the outpouring of support! I am completely floored by how many are interested in my #Hungry4Success story. I have met several who have been or currently are in the same situation tell me their story. I am glad to be an inspiration for you all. — David Casarez (@DavidCasarez17) July 29, 2018

On Friday he said he dressed as best as he could, grabbed a stack of CVs and set himself up with his sign at the spot where Jasmine saw him.

“It was basically a make-or-break moment,” he said. “I was thinking, you know, like this was like my last stop. If this didn’t work, I’d go back home and give up on my dream.”

- Press Association