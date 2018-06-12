Historic Donald Trump and Kim Jung Un meeting produces hilarious internet memes
12/06/2018
US President, Donald Trump, and North Korean Dictator, Kim Jung Un, met today for historic peace talks in Singapore.
The entire world media is fascinated with this meeting, all scrambling for any details from the encounter.
Some people on social media have responded to the meeting with some social commentary in the form of internet memes.
Here are some of the best ones that we found.
Let’s be honest guys, this was the real #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/9QG6HAOnRX— Tater tots (@tweetsontots) June 12, 2018
Exclusive photo of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un from the North Korea–United States Summit in Singapore. (2018) #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/heMiirltl4— Celebrities in Pictures (@wrong_celebs) June 12, 2018
I’M SORRY FOR THIS. #TrumpKim pic.twitter.com/kG1jr9Jzab— Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) June 12, 2018
