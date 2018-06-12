Historic Donald Trump and Kim Jung Un meeting produces hilarious internet memes

US President, Donald Trump, and North Korean Dictator, Kim Jung Un, met today for historic peace talks in Singapore.

The entire world media is fascinated with this meeting, all scrambling for any details from the encounter.

Some people on social media have responded to the meeting with some social commentary in the form of internet memes.

Here are some of the best ones that we found.

Instagram

Follow @encino_mane A post shared by Encino Mane (@encino_mane) on Jun 11, 2018 at 7:01pm PDT

Twitter

Let’s be honest guys, this was the real #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/9QG6HAOnRX — Tater tots (@tweetsontots) June 12, 2018