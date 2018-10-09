#HimToo: Mum’s counter-campaign attempt becomes mocking meme

A proud mother has sent a hashtag to new viral heights, but perhaps not in the way she intended.

The hashtag #HimToo was spawned by supporters of Brett Kavanaugh amid the US politician’s Supreme Court hearing regarding allegations of sexual assault – a reaction to the #MeToo movement.

Twitter user @MarlaReynoldsC3 posted a picture of her son in a naval uniform, writing: “This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was ‘1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo.”

The post, and indeed Twitter account, has since been deleted and the son responded by making himself an account, @Thatwasmymom, to say that he does not support #HimToo.

“Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realising it,” Pieter Hanson wrote. “Let’s turn this around.

“I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo. I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.”

What “meme game” you ask? Well, other Twitter users have been using #HimToo to create their own versions of the mum’s proud post – and they’re rather tongue-in-cheek.

Sometimes the internet doesn’t go the way you thought it would.- Press Association

