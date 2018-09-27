Hillary Clinton has been given the Bad Lip Reading treatment and it’s hilarious

YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading do exactly what their name suggests – they create voice-overs which re-imagine what people were saying on film and dub them over the footage.

The results are as eerily accurate as they are nonsensical and wonderful and the edition with their latest victim, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is no different.

Truly sensational, utterly bizarre and yet remarkably coherent.

Hillary’s hilarious stories about buying locusts with her husband Bill, the merits of carrying a spoon over a fork and jungle parties are just one chapter in the Bad Lip Reading catalogue though.

Past videos have starred American Football players, Star Wars characters and royals getting married.

US president Donald Trump has also been a frequent character, with moments ranging from the day of his inauguration to his summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un.

