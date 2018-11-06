Hilarious viral ‘handshake’ meme celebrates unexpected friendships

Another week goes by, another hilarious meme goes viral on Twitter; this one features an emoji you will have definitely used before.

The latest meme to go viral, which features the handshake emoji, celebrates things you never thought would be paired together, like supermarket cashiers and the pop star Ariana Grande.

Here are the best examples of the handshake meme, which might just inspire you to create your own.

1. Somebody’s favourite food got involved.

2. An Ariana Grande fan made a meme about her single Thank U, Next.

3. A mashup with the “get that bread” meme was born.

4. Somebody explained how their drunk and sober selves match up.

5. These two groups have more in common than you might think.

6. This sad truth was voiced.

7. One user explained the similarities they have to New York trains.

8. This user explained a childhood dream.

9. The meme can explain your pet’s bad habits.

10. Finally, what does Taylor Swift have in common with Lord Voldemort?

