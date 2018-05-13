Hilarious but awkward situations where people were thrown out for misbehaving

Some of us have had those moments where we were just at the wrong place, at the wrong time, doing the wrong thing.

Journalist Brooke Rogers asked people asked people for their stories of being kicked out of a public event for misbehaviour, and Twitter responded with some interesting anecdotes…

1.

I was thrown out of Federal Court for drawing a picture of the room. I was trying to stay awake. The guard said architectural drawings are not allowed https://t.co/Z5LgRaBbo5 — Robert Smith NPR (@radiosmith) May 11, 2018

2.

Shoe store. My cousin and I were impatient and tried to grab a pair of boots instead of waiting for the worker with the ladder and ended up creating a shoe avalanche that sent - not exaggerating - 100ish pairs (an entire row) crashing to the ground. It was raining shoes. https://t.co/Vpr31HWvUm — Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn) May 11, 2018

3.

I was once kicked out of a lively bar in NYC because I was exhausted and yawning too much. The bouncer said my yawning was bringing down the mood. https://t.co/ZhFzXiSvL7 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 11, 2018

4.

got kicked out of a bar b/c i was wearing sunglasses. i tried to explain that the sun never sets on a badass, but the owner refused to see reason.



(i was awful in my 20s) https://t.co/2rhczSjUpM — Lauren Spieller (@laurenspieller) May 11, 2018

5.

On Thanksgiving when I was 15 I got kicked out of Hooters for not wearing shoes. https://t.co/khq4XNUaZj — 💀🐻🦇🐝💀 (@Daniel_bearman) May 11, 2018

6.

I was kicked out of Brownies aged 8 for telling ghost stories to the other girls that made them cry to hard their parents had to be called 😐 not sure I was kicked out so much as ‘encouraged to find other interests’ — Most Sublime (@Most_Sublime) May 11, 2018

7.

Kicked out of a church service because I fell asleep and snored really loud — jbakes25 (@jbakes2525) May 11, 2018

8.

Booted out of Sunday School for arguing the merits of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. — sj (@sjneedsanap) May 11, 2018

9.

My friend and I stole a pack of cookies in a club from the DJs booth while another friend distracted him. We then stood centre of the dance floor right in front of DJ eating them thinking we were hilarious. ....

He stopped the music and told security to remove us. 😳. — Sarah (@CottomSarah) May 11, 2018

10.

I got kicked out of the mall because I got really drunk and purchased several cases of water and several packages of oreos and I was offering them to everyone that passed by, kids included. Someone said it made them uncomfortable to I wasn't allowed back lol. — Broseidon(LJ Hughes) (@Lesjarhughes) May 11, 2018

11.

Got thrown out of a bar for fake slow-motion fighting with my brother. I think the breaking point was when I picked up a chair and slow-motion swung it at him. If I'm remembering right, Jimmie's Chicken Shack was playing a set at the time. — Nowhere Bear 🐻 (@bear_nowhere) May 11, 2018

12.

Kicked out of a Tupperware party because my best friend and I wouldn't (couldnt) stop making fun of the potential uses for the lifetime warrantied product. — Tina C (@tina1128) May 11, 2018

- Press Association