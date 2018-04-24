High praise for Baz Ashmawy after gambling documentary airs

Ireland’s gambling problem was the subject of a documentary, All Bets Are Off, which aired last night on RTÉ.

Studies show that one in ten Irish people are struggling with a gambling problem and with the appeal of online accounts making it easier to get addicted and easier to hide, the problem is rapidly growing.

Ireland is currently the third biggest gamblers on the planet and when it comes to online, we’re number one.

Presented by Baz Ashmawy, the documentary featured contributions from former Offaly GAA star Niall McNamee, who has spoken publicly about his issues with gambling in the past, and Tony O’Reilly, who wrote about stealing €1.75 million while working in An Post to feed his gambling habit in the book, Tony 10.

Viewers on Twitter praised Baz’s emotional approach to the subject and thanked him for shining a light on the important subject.

By Anna O'Donoghue

