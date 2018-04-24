High praise for Baz Ashmawy after gambling documentary airs

Ireland’s gambling problem was the subject of a documentary, All Bets Are Off, which aired last night on RTÉ.

Studies show that one in ten Irish people are struggling with a gambling problem and with the appeal of online accounts making it easier to get addicted and easier to hide, the problem is rapidly growing.

Ireland is currently the third biggest gamblers on the planet and when it comes to online, we’re number one.

Presented by Baz Ashmawy, the documentary featured contributions from former Offaly GAA star Niall McNamee, who has spoken publicly about his issues with gambling in the past, and Tony O’Reilly, who wrote about stealing €1.75 million while working in An Post to feed his gambling habit in the book, Tony 10.

Viewers on Twitter praised Baz’s emotional approach to the subject and thanked him for shining a light on the important subject.

You can't buy two packets of Panadol at once but you can gamble yourself into a ditch without intervention #AllBetsAreOff — Esteban (@ActingTheGom) April 23, 2018

Phenomenal prog lifting the lid on our national addictive personality. Brave souls eloquently telling their stories. Nice job @bazashmawy @RTEOne #AllBetsAreOff — UCD Medicine (@UCDMedicine) April 23, 2018

#AllBetsAreOff great watch @bazashmawy the thing about a compulsive gambler is they could win all the money in the bookies but its not about having all the money it’s about the trill it gives you a compulsive gambler never realizes how much money they had till it’s gone — glen mc garry (@gmcgarry1992) April 23, 2018

Gambling is EVERYWHERE! It’s spoken about too casually on radio and tv most of the time.



Are the government making too much money from it to enforce stricter laws?



Who knows.



A fascinating and equally sad watch. #AllBetsAreOff — JJ Hartigan (@jayhartigan) April 23, 2018

This Documentary is causing havoc in my sitting room 😂 your man @bazashmawy is killing me here #allbetsareoff pic.twitter.com/ss1BFKYSi7 — Morizy (@Emozzy20) April 23, 2018

This is such a great documentary, Alcohol and cigarettes usually cannot be bought without showing I.D both are addictive substances however bookies don't seem to be as strict when it comes to U18s betting..#AllBetsAreOff — Ashling dunphy (@Is_mise_aisling) April 23, 2018

Such a harrowing documentary @bazashmawy! Difficult one to make I'm sure but if it opens even one person's eyes to the danger of gambling it's worth while. Really shining a light on an under reported area 👏 #allbetsareoff — Sally Gorman (@SallyGorman94) April 23, 2018

Very good show and so true well done RTE and BAZ. Met BAZ in @shelbournepark #AllBetsAreOff

And spoke to him about the fun element of a flutter however there is also a deeper darker side and this show exposes it all — Wayne McCarthy (@WayneMc13Dub11) April 23, 2018