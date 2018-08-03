Here’s where Irish drivers can avail of free coffee over the weekend

Are you embarking on a long drive over the Bank Holiday weekend?

Good news, Applegreen are helping Irish drivers fight tiredness by offering them free coffee at participating stores.

The initiative is as part of a safety campaign to combat the effects of driver fatigue by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Bank Holiday weekends are exceptionally busy on our roads.



If you are travelling on our roads today, combat driver fatigue by picking up a free coffee from participating Applegreen stores between 2pm – 8pm. pic.twitter.com/N8rMEVFx9E — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) August 3, 2018

All you have to do is say 'RSA' or 'Driver Reviver' to the till operator between 2 pm and 8 pm on today, Friday, August 3 and Monday, August 6.

It is estimated that driver fatigue is a contributory factor in as many as 1 in 5 driver deaths in Ireland. Furthermore, tiredness-related collisions are three times more likely to be fatal or result in a serious injury because of the high impact speed and lack of avoiding action.

Over the weekend the RSA have been advising motorists to Stop, Sip, Sleep.