Here's when the Christmas lights will be switched on in cities across the country

The countdown to Christmas truly begins with the switching on of the Christmas lights take place in major cities across the country.

This year is certainly no different as the Christmas lights switch on takes place this weekend.

Cork

In Cork, the switch on will take place on Sunday, November 18 on St Patrick’s Street. Celebrations will run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

The switch on of the Christmas Lights will kick-start the city’s seasonal celebrations with large crowds expected at the event.

Due to the large volume of people who attend the switch on, members of the public are being asked to give themselves plenty of time to come into Cork City on Sunday and to comply with instructions from stewards as to how to move into and out of the event area safely.

Glow Cork also returns to Grand Parade in the city centre from Friday, November 30 to Saturday, December 22.

Galway

In Galway, the Christmas lights will be switched on in key locations across the city centre on Friday, November 16.

The event is set to be one of the best Christmas experiences and spectacles Galway has ever witnessed.

Santa will arrive at Westend’s Ravens Terrace before continuing his journey through the city.

The Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis will officially begin the ceremonies and local legend Ernie Deacy will be on hand to help Santa officially turn on the West End’s Christmas lights at 6pm.

Galway's Continental Christmas Market also runs from November 16 to December 22.

Dublin

Dublin Christmas Lights confirmed last month there would be no official date for turning on the Christmas lights in the city centre.

Previous years saw crowds of people flock to Grafton Street to witness the turning on of the lights and to mark the official beginning to the festive season.

Instead, this year saw 30 streets in the city centre light up gradually since the beginning of the month.

You will get a chance, however, to see Powerscourt Townhouse Centre switch on their Christmas lights on Thursday, November 15.

Santa will also make his way to the Ilac Shopping Centre on Saturday 17 November 2018 at 3pm.

Limerick

Light Up Limerick for Christmas takes place on Sunday, November 18 from 4.30pm.

The magic of Christmas will descend on Limerick's O'Connell Street when the Christmas lights are officially switched on.

Limerick campaigner Vicky Phelan and family will be the Mayor’s guests of honour at this year’s spectacular Light Up Limerick event marking the start of the Christmas season.

They will be joined by Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Frozen to officially transform the city into a magical wonderland.

Belfast

Belfast will light up for Christmas on Saturday, November 17 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm in front of Belfast City Hall.

An evening of fun awaits with mini shows and traditional carols before the big switch-on, with guests including Paw Patrol’s Skye and Marshall, Fireman Sam and Norman Price, and TV presenter Andy Day.

Gates will open at 6pm with live entertainment on stage from this time.

The Belfast Christmas Market at City Hall will be open from 12 noon.

Waterford

International Rose of Tralee, Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher will join Santa and the Mayor for the launch of Winterval, Ireland’s largest Christmas festival, this Saturday, November 17 in Waterford City.

They will arrive from 4.15pm at John Roberts Square to turn on the city’s Christmas lights at 5pm, with music provided by local band, Brass & Co.

Kicking off festivities this Saturday from 2.30pm, Santa’s elves will hit the streets of Waterford city for an exclusive Golden Ticket giveaway.

Over 500,000 visitors are expected to attend Winterval 2018, running from November 17 to December 23.

- Digital Desk