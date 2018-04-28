Here's what the weather will be like for Ed Sheeran's Irish gigs

It’s not long now until Ed Sheeran kicks off his nine-date Irish Tour in Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh on May 4 before taking to the stage in Belfast on May 9.

He will then travels to Galway where he'll perform in Pearse Stadium on May 12 and 13, before finishing with gigs in Dublin's Phoenix Park on May 16, 18 and 19.

So far, organisers have already issued a warning to concertgoers referring to bags, ids, queueing and bogus ticket sellers but there’s one thing that they can’t control … the weather.

And according to Accu Weather, here’s what it will be like.

Ponchos at the ready folks!

Cork

Galway

Belfast

Dublin