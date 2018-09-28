Here’s what people think would be sold at an inconvenience store

Back to Discover Home

What would be sold at a shop that went out of its way just to be annoying and inconvenient?

Reddit user samppane asked people on the website: “If someone started an inconvenience store, what would it sell?” – and they came up with some brilliant ideas.

Here are the top 10 suggestions, which might just infuriate you.

1. This dreadful idea.

2. Imagine the pain of eating ice cream like this…

Rainbow Eat GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. What a nightmare for motorists.

4. This extremely frustrating idea.

Frustrated The Muppets GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The best and worst shop.

6. What a nightmare.

Retro Illustration GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. So annoying…

8. This mad dash to get everything you need.

Late The White Rabbit GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Terrible ballpoint pens…

10. Finally, this awfully messy suggestion.

Season 3 Dj GIF by NETFLIX - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

ViralSocialRedditUKAskRedditconvenience storesRedditShoppingstory-enrichedcomposite

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover