Here’s what people think would be sold at an inconvenience store

What would be sold at a shop that went out of its way just to be annoying and inconvenient?

Reddit user samppane asked people on the website: “If someone started an inconvenience store, what would it sell?” – and they came up with some brilliant ideas.

Here are the top 10 suggestions, which might just infuriate you.

1. This dreadful idea.

3. What a nightmare for motorists.

5. The best and worst shop.

7. So annoying…

9. Terrible ballpoint pens…

- Press Association