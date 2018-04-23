Here’s what people have been saying about RTÉ’s new show Ireland’s Deep Atlantic

Move over David Attenborough, underwater filmmaker Ken O’Sullivan captured the attention of the entire country last night with the first part of the eagerly-awaited documentary series, Ireland’s Deep Atlantic.

The series, which documents O’Sullivan and his team as they voyage from his home in County Clare into Ireland’s most northern Atlantic waters, was two years in the making, but according to viewers on Twitter, it was well worth the wait.

The 'memorizing', 'beautiful' and 'uplifting' footage of the incredible sea creatures, that call our ocean home, even moved some people to tears.

Who else is already counting down to next week’s installment?

This is the best show @RTE has produced/commisioned in years. Spectacular photography and shows what we take for granted. #irelandsdeepatlantic — John Murphy (@JohnMurphyIRL) April 22, 2018

#IrelandsDeepAtlantic - no tweet can adequately describe how absolutely brilliant & overwhelmingly emotional this documentary by Ken O Sullivan on the life in our seas really is. Watch it . Compelling viewing. — Orla Diffily (@orladiffily) April 22, 2018

#Irelandsdeepatlantic is blowing my fucking mind! By far the best natural history programme about Ireland I've ever seen. Worth my whole years licence fee. #rte @rte pic.twitter.com/lL25LuJ8Ho — 🐠 Rory Sheehan 🐠 (@RuairiOSiochain) April 22, 2018

#IrelandsDeepAtlantic I am afraid to put the kettle on in case I miss any of this fantastic programme. Well done and thank you — Mary Aldridge (@aldom8) April 22, 2018

Stunning footage of the inhabitants of the seas around Ireland. #Irelandsdeepatlantic by Ken O’Sullivan pic.twitter.com/ciFFgqcqkH — Anthony O'Donovan (@anthonyodonovan) April 22, 2018

#IrelandsDeepAtlantic I hope that Ken O'Sullivan and crew win all the awards for this hypnotically beautiful programme. — joan cooke (@joancooke5) April 22, 2018

Stunning photography and Ken O’Sullivan is the perfect person to author this. Carried away by his voice, his insights and his passion. #IrelandsDeepAtlantic — Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) April 22, 2018

Can we the #IrishTVViewers compliment the production team behind last night’s transmission of #IrelandsDeepAtlantic which aired on @RTEOne & was totally in awe of #UnderWaterCameraman Ken O’Sullivan giving us an in-depth look what’s under our country @SeaFever2 well done 👏🏻🥇😎 — #Together4Yes😎🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🥇🥂 (@philipomalley81) April 23, 2018

Missed it? Catch the trailer here:

Ireland's DEEP ATLANTIC Trailer April 20th from Sea Fever on Vimeo.