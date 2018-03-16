Here’s what people have been saying about Leo Varadkar’s speech at White House lunch

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has come under fire for comments he made yesterday on planning permission directly involving US president Donald Trumps’ Doonbeg Golf Links resort in Co Clare.

Speaking at the Friends of Ireland lunch, Mr Varadkar said that when he was Tourism Minister he got a call from Mr Trump, asking about proposals to build a wind farm near Doonbeg, where the billionaire owns a golf resort.

"At the other end of the phone was Donald Trump saying to me that he bought this resort in Ireland, in Co Clare, this beautiful golf resort called Doonbeg but there was a problem. Someone nearby was trying to build a wind farm and this could have a real impact on tourism and the beauty of the landscape." "So, I endeavoured to do what I could do about it and I rang the county council and inquired about the planning permission and subsequently the planning permission was declined and the wind farm was never built, thus the landscape being preserved," Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach explains how he got a surprise call from Donald Trump a few years ago pic.twitter.com/VBluzmdI2s — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 15, 2018

At the time, Donald tweeted his delight at the decision, along with a photograph of the scanned planning permission:

Great news from Ireland—Clare County Council turned down massive windfarm near my hotel & golf course in Doonbeg. pic.twitter.com/oSvVFgM70M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2014

Leo reveals he lobbied on behalf of Trump against a wind farm. This after his spin unit became the bad news. What next? Kick himself in the face? #RepublicOfGaffes #StPatricksDay — Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) March 15, 2018

Taoiseach needs to be more transparent in relation to his intervention with Clare County Council on behalf of President Trump regarding a planning application for a wind farm . Who did he ring? What was the nature of the intervention? — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 15, 2018

The only surprising thing about Leo, Trump and Clare CoCo saga is how naive, and flippant, Leo was about telling this story today. 'Please like me' We all know this goes on in politics. #LeoVaradkar — Paraic Collins (@ParaicCollins) March 15, 2018

Taoiseach privately interfered in planning process at behest of @realDonaldTrump to stop a Clare wind farm. He should have made that public earlier. The council must outline who he talked to & what was said. Shocking he seems not to see all that's wrong here. Treats it as a joke. https://t.co/12zXZLMAol — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) March 15, 2018

#tonighttv3 so Leo admitted he rang Clare County Council on behalf of Trump when he was Minister. The Council have no record of it. Jesus they can't even get their stories straight at this stage ! This is corruption — Fergal Butler (@Luke4811) March 16, 2018

Well holy moly. Leo is soooo smart. He acknowledged to the whole world that he intervened in the planning process of a windfarm in co clare for Donald Trump. Smart move Leo. #willtherealleopleasestandup #watatwit — patrick (@patrickd281) March 15, 2018

@TheLastWord @cooper_m no need to cod us listening we all know this goes on leo and ministers knew a billionaire would invest hugh investment in clare and he did. Welcome to eire anytime president Trump — Peter Harte (@peterharte12) March 15, 2018

Some Irish politicians are very upset at Leo intervening in a planning process to help Trump stop a wind farm.

It’s not the intervention that’s upset them, it’s the fact he did it for free breaking the GRAND tradition of getting a brown envelope or even new Windows for his gaff😜 — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) March 16, 2018

Not a Leo fan,but amazed at him telling story about the wind farm as a funny anecdote while meeting Trump,televised with millions watching, basically said he's trumps lapdog, fixing things for him. He's the leader of our country! Clearly shows why his strategic comms unit needed — my mo (@mymo97) March 16, 2018

It's more annoying that he decided as a Minister for Tourism with a medical background that a Wind Farm was a bad idea. I'd love to hear what research he carried out before siding with Trump. Leo is embarrassing on state trips. #LickArseLeo #ClimateChange — John Coleman (@johncoleman1979) March 16, 2018

Hi Leo, fairly shocking that you stepped in to block a wind farm for Trump....can’t wait for our next election... — Connection (@maevedit) March 15, 2018