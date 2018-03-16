Here’s what people have been saying about Leo Varadkar’s speech at White House lunch

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has come under fire for comments he made yesterday on planning permission directly involving US president Donald Trumps’ Doonbeg Golf Links resort in Co Clare.

Speaking at the Friends of Ireland lunch, Mr Varadkar said that when he was Tourism Minister he got a call from Mr Trump, asking about proposals to build a wind farm near Doonbeg, where the billionaire owns a golf resort.

"At the other end of the phone was Donald Trump saying to me that he bought this resort in Ireland, in Co Clare, this beautiful golf resort called Doonbeg but there was a problem. Someone nearby was trying to build a wind farm and this could have a real impact on tourism and the beauty of the landscape." "So, I endeavoured to do what I could do about it and I rang the county council and inquired about the planning permission and subsequently the planning permission was declined and the wind farm was never built, thus the landscape being preserved," Mr Varadkar said.

At the time, Donald tweeted his delight at the decision, along with a photograph of the scanned planning permission:

Here’s what people have been saying since:
By Anna O'Donoghue

