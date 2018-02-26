Here's what people are saying about the ‘Beast from the East’

Met Eireann has issued two snow and ice warnings today ahead of 'Beast from the East'.

A Status Orange weather warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow , Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath from 3pm tomorrow.

While a Status Yellow warning is in place for Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford starting at 6pm tomorrow, when they expect up to 3cm of snow.

Ireland, being typically Irish, have a lot to say about it.

DA BEAST is coming. Sweeping in from the east. To claim us all. Prepare. Repent. Consolidate. Console. ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/JqZEKaiE7A — Owen Harris 🥟 (@TheAllThing) February 26, 2018

Looks like Dublin intends to enjoy #BeastFromTheEast anyway. The queue now in @53degreesnorth Carrickmines pic.twitter.com/UEUnlEUQsE — patrice harrington (@patriceharr) February 26, 2018

What better way to start preparing for the snow than a BBQ with the lovely blue skies before the #beastfromtheeast pic.twitter.com/OB9FLqmlc6 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 25, 2018

After 2day I think its safe to say that 2moro I will need 2 wear at least 2 pairs of pants, 2 jumpers, a fleece, 3 pairs of socks, 2 pairs of gloves and a thermal coat if I want 2 survive work!!😂 #BeastFromTheEast #freezing — Yvonne (@willow_girl) February 26, 2018

I'm feeling the urge to go panic buy loo roll just in case I get snowed in! #BeastFromTheEast — Daniel Rapado (@danielrapado) February 26, 2018

This #BeastFromTheEast better not disappoint me like the storm did.. Sarah needs a lie in tomorrow — Suuuuuurah (@HappyBunny_xx) February 26, 2018

Confident anticipation for tomorrow morning #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/9UuvquYxwP — The John Wilkes Club (@JohnWilkesClub) February 26, 2018

But of course, Dublin cartoonist, Twisted Doodles gets it bang-on every time.