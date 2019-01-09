Here’s what one American reviewer had to say about Derry Girls

Since its release on Netflix US, Derry Girls has been a hit among American viewers - despite not understanding a word without subtitles.

Alright Derry Girls in on Netflix and I can't understand half of it but I love it. pic.twitter.com/hUFMVvmKXu — Elizabeth (@skyliner12) January 4, 2019

And as we wait patiently for the show’s second season to drop, our new favourite thing is to scroll through Twitter to read what the other side the world has to say on life in 1990s Northern Ireland.

One review has caught the attention of Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in the series.

You are incredible, my face nearly fell off from smiling watching this, I cannot, I love you and Season 2 is FILMED and coming this year ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 8, 2019

US YouTuber Tyler Rusher posted a video of herself listing the reasons why she likes and dislikes the show.

#DerryGirls #Netflix #RenewDerryGirls This show is so good, so funny, original in humor & AMAZING MUSIC IN EVERY EPISODE!!! Please come back into my life Derry Girls!! pic.twitter.com/eQaN77C9sX — Press & Hurl💇🏾‍♀️ (@2010TJR) January 8, 2019

Rusher, who works under the account ‘Press & Hurl’, praised the show’s writing, how they depicted a life of a teenager, the historical context and what she loved about each of the characters.

Her only negative comment was one that resounded on our shores too … there were only six episodes.

And only because she was so complimentary of the series, we’re going to let her dodgy accent slide.

Just this once.