Here’s what happens when you send garlic bread to the edge of space then eat it

Garlic bread is one of the most delicious snacks around, but what happens to the taste when it’s been sent to the edge of space?

YouTuber Tom Scott sent half a loaf of garlic bread to the edge of space, then taste-tested it against bread that had stayed on Earth.

The video sees the bread float 35km up to the stratosphere – the second major layer of Earth’s atmosphere – on a weather balloon. The bread is then sent back down and tasted by a group.

The amazing video has over 973,000 views and shows Scott with a group, including maker of the bread Barry Lewis, and Steve Randall from Random Aerospace, launching the snack into the stratosphere.

The group tracked the balloon with a GPS to find the garlic bread’s predicted landing spot.

Scott said it’s rare that space-sent food actually gets eaten, and when the group tested the bread, they found it had an icy middle due to the stratosphere’s freezing temperatures.

‘It tasted… cold’ (Tom Scott/PA)

Scott said: “This started as a conversation in a pub a few weeks ago, and turned into one of the more ridiculous videos I’ve ever done.

“We send home-made garlic bread skyward on a balloon; exposed it to the stratosphere, 35km up; successfully returned it to Earth in a protective box; and then ate it.

“It tasted… cold.”

Scott has over one million subscribers to his YouTube channel. As well as tasting garlic bread from the stratosphere, he is also famous for launching an entire fireworks display at once.