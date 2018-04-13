Here's what happens when you mix an Irish mammy with the leaving cert oral exam

It may have been 10-15 years ago but somehow everyone remembers the day you sat your leaving cert oral exams like it was yesterday.

Reaming off pages and pages of vocabulary in a prefab corridor before reciting it your best robotic voice to the examiner, who knows damn well that you don’t have any sisters, and that your dad is not a doctor.

Now put an Irish mammy in the mix and let the legends that are Foil, Arms and Hog's do the rest.

"You play the violin? You do in your eye"

Nothing like an Irish mammy - "It's 40%, Robert"