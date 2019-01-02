Here’s what happens when someone stands up to object at a wedding

There’s a point at every wedding where everybody holds their breath – the moment the officiant says something along the lines of: “If any person present knows of any lawful impediment to this marriage, they should speak now or forever hold their peace.”

Most people will never experience hearing someone speak up at this point, so Reddit user _AhappyTeddyBear posed the question: “For those who have witnessed a wedding objection during the ‘speak now or forever hold your peace’ portion; what happened?”

Here are some of the best answers.

1. This barroom drama

2. Awkward…

3. This adorable objection

4. Objections can be fun

5. And they can be edgy

6. This full on soap opera

7. Even the animals are getting involved

- Press Association