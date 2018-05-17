Here’s what happens when a group of Irish trad musicians bring their instruments on a train across China

You can nearly guarantee that if you jump on a train anywhere in the country during the summer season, you will encounter at least one/two seisuns or at most, someone belting out a version of Caledonia.

Well, now you have got the mental image in your head, picture the scenario on a packed train ... in China.

Irish dance show, Gaelforce are currently on tour in Asia and as they made their way to Xining in central China for their next show, they decided to throw an impromptu performance for their fellow commuters.

Thankfully, dancer Ella McCabe was on hand to film the reaction.

Keep up the good work, lads.