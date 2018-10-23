Here's what everyone thought of Podge and Rodge's return to our TVs
After almost a decade in the wilderness, our favourite brothers are back in our lives.
Podge and Rodge returned to our screens last night where they interviewed Erin McGregor and Josh Patterson.
Viewers were delighted to see the lads return to late-night telly.
#PodgeAndRodge so funny pic.twitter.com/vQyq61mHeD— Julie Darcy (@julied685) October 22, 2018
#podgeandrodge NEVER LOST IT !!! Making the tele great again. Thanks lads ❤️ @OfficialPandR with the perfect host @DoireannGarrihy pic.twitter.com/FmXR1YQukP— Alan Clarke (@AlanClarkeVideo) October 22, 2018
So refreshing to watch #PodgeAndRodge and their lack of political correctness!!! 🙌🏼— Gary Cassidy (@gazcass1) October 22, 2018
#PodgeandRodge oh how you have been missed 🙌🏻😂😁 side splitting laughter at its best #mickey 🤣— Brid Mc (@BridMcHugh) October 22, 2018
C'mere lads you've been missed, feckin gas 😂😂😂 #podgeandrodge #Ballydung— Shonagh Byrne (@shonaghnibhroin) October 22, 2018
Omg this interview on @OfficialPandR highlights the very different sense of humour Irish and English people possess 😂😂😂 poor @Josh__JP 😂😂😂 #PodgeandRodge— Avila Lipsett (@AvilaLipsett) October 22, 2018
Welcome back #PodgeAndRodge. You have been missed!— John Hourihan (@HourihanJ) October 22, 2018
There was lots of praise too for co-host Doireann Garrihy, who described her new job as 'a dream come true'.
That way to Ballydung Manor ↖️— Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) October 22, 2018
LETS GET THIS SHOW ON THE ROAD!!! #PodgeandRodge - tonight - 10.40pm on @RTE2 🇮🇪☘️💩💪🏻✨👯♀️
This is a dream come true ❤️ Fill the kettle and set yizzer alarms!! #DEALWITHIT #LETSDZOIT pic.twitter.com/c7NptxpIqr
I might have nightmares after seeing naked Rodge but @DoireannGarrihy is doing a great job on #PodgeAndRodge. I am claiming her as a Clare person, up the Banner!— Colette Sexton (@colette_sexton) October 22, 2018
Never doubted it but @DoireannGarrihy— Kieran O Malley (@GalwayPlayer) October 22, 2018
Is such a natural, superb presenter. Great to have @OfficialPandR back #PodgeandRodge pic.twitter.com/WOXIEifgaF
Go on @DoireannGarrihy , you're slaying 👌#PodgeAndRodge— Olivia Rooney (@twentygoingon) October 22, 2018
Constantly laughing,putting me into a good mood!😂😂 #PodgeAndRodge @DoireannGarrihy— Ciara🦄 (@Ciara_Loughlin) October 22, 2018
Ok I’m on board with this already 🤣🤣#PodgeandRodge @DoireannGarrihy you were made for this!! 👌🏻👌🏻— Honestly Céline (@HonestlyCeline) October 22, 2018
Loads of people were more interested in a background character, however: Michael Tea Higgins.
Loved it!!!! You were fab and it’s great to have the lads back on telly!! But I really want to know where the feck can I get a Michael D Higgins Tea Cosy, will you steal it for me 😂😂😂 #PodgeandRodge— Sinéady 💕🎯⚽️ (@sineadmcanenny) October 22, 2018
Just waiting for the kettle to boil and then it’s me and Michael Tea sitting back to watch @OfficialPandR on @RTE2 in a few minutes. #PodgeAndRodge #craic #hilarious pic.twitter.com/Rpj42UWntb— Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) October 22, 2018
Sneaky #michaelTEAhiggins in the background of #PodgeAndRodge #aras18 pic.twitter.com/SC03ePYdSf— Eimear Ni Fhaolain (@BlondeEimear) October 22, 2018
We can't wait to see what they get up to on next week's show.
