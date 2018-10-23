Here's what everyone thought of Podge and Rodge's return to our TVs

After almost a decade in the wilderness, our favourite brothers are back in our lives.

Podge and Rodge returned to our screens last night where they interviewed Erin McGregor and Josh Patterson.

Viewers were delighted to see the lads return to late-night telly.

There was lots of praise too for co-host Doireann Garrihy, who described her new job as 'a dream come true'.

Loads of people were more interested in a background character, however: Michael Tea Higgins.

We can't wait to see what they get up to on next week's show.

By Denise O’Donoghue

