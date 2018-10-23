Here's what everyone thought of Podge and Rodge's return to our TVs

After almost a decade in the wilderness, our favourite brothers are back in our lives.

Podge and Rodge returned to our screens last night where they interviewed Erin McGregor and Josh Patterson.

Viewers were delighted to see the lads return to late-night telly.

#podgeandrodge NEVER LOST IT !!! Making the tele great again. Thanks lads ❤️ @OfficialPandR with the perfect host @DoireannGarrihy pic.twitter.com/FmXR1YQukP — Alan Clarke (@AlanClarkeVideo) October 22, 2018

So refreshing to watch #PodgeAndRodge and their lack of political correctness!!! 🙌🏼 — Gary Cassidy (@gazcass1) October 22, 2018

#PodgeandRodge oh how you have been missed 🙌🏻😂😁 side splitting laughter at its best #mickey 🤣 — Brid Mc (@BridMcHugh) October 22, 2018

Omg this interview on @OfficialPandR highlights the very different sense of humour Irish and English people possess 😂😂😂 poor @Josh__JP 😂😂😂 #PodgeandRodge — Avila Lipsett (@AvilaLipsett) October 22, 2018

Welcome back #PodgeAndRodge. You have been missed! — John Hourihan (@HourihanJ) October 22, 2018

There was lots of praise too for co-host Doireann Garrihy, who described her new job as 'a dream come true'.

That way to Ballydung Manor ↖️



LETS GET THIS SHOW ON THE ROAD!!! #PodgeandRodge - tonight - 10.40pm on @RTE2 🇮🇪☘️💩💪🏻✨👯‍♀️



This is a dream come true ❤️ Fill the kettle and set yizzer alarms!! #DEALWITHIT #LETSDZOIT pic.twitter.com/c7NptxpIqr — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) October 22, 2018

I might have nightmares after seeing naked Rodge but @DoireannGarrihy is doing a great job on #PodgeAndRodge. I am claiming her as a Clare person, up the Banner! — Colette Sexton (@colette_sexton) October 22, 2018

Never doubted it but @DoireannGarrihy

Is such a natural, superb presenter. Great to have @OfficialPandR back #PodgeandRodge pic.twitter.com/WOXIEifgaF — Kieran O Malley (@GalwayPlayer) October 22, 2018

Ok I’m on board with this already 🤣🤣#PodgeandRodge @DoireannGarrihy you were made for this!! 👌🏻👌🏻 — Honestly Céline (@HonestlyCeline) October 22, 2018

Loads of people were more interested in a background character, however: Michael Tea Higgins.

Loved it!!!! You were fab and it’s great to have the lads back on telly!! But I really want to know where the feck can I get a Michael D Higgins Tea Cosy, will you steal it for me 😂😂😂 #PodgeandRodge — Sinéady 💕🎯⚽️ (@sineadmcanenny) October 22, 2018

Just waiting for the kettle to boil and then it’s me and Michael Tea sitting back to watch ⁦@OfficialPandR⁩ on ⁦@RTE2⁩ in a few minutes. #PodgeAndRodge #craic #hilarious pic.twitter.com/Rpj42UWntb — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) October 22, 2018

We can't wait to see what they get up to on next week's show.