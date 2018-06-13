Here's what audiences think of Louise O'Neill's Asking For It

By Greg Murphy

The world premiere of Asking For It, a stage production of Louise O'Neill's best selling novel is set for June 15, with previews currently running in Cork's Everyman Theatre.

The story centres on the experience of a young woman whose life is changed forever by a horrific act of violence.

One night in a small town in Co. Cork, where everyone knows everyone, things spiral terrifyingly out of control.

Adapted by Meadhbh McHugh, in collaboration with Annabelle Comyn, and starring a hugely talented young cast, the show is leaving audiences stunned.

Here are some of the reactions by people who have seen the previews - no spoilers.
