Here’s the science behind the spectacular light show caused by a SpaceX launch

The skies above Los Angeles were alight with a remarkable sight as SpaceX launched a satellite into orbit on its Falcon 9 rocket.

A burst of light could be seen over the Californian city for a number of minutes as the spacecraft, an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite, detached from its booster in the night sky.

Longer time lapse of the Vandenberg @SpaceX Falcon 9 launch viewed from Santa Barbara. Still waiting for reports of alien sightings 😁. You can see the 2 controlled landing burns as the first stage returns. #SpaceX #Falcon9 #Aliens #GoPro pic.twitter.com/f0OPfjjzJN — Bruce Wallace (@sbcoder) October 8, 2018

So what caused the stunning display of light? Well, Brad Gibson, head of physics at the University of Hull, has the scientific explanation.

“You are seeing the same effect as one sees in planes, ie contrails forming – ice crystals condensing out of the exhaust vapour,” Brad told the Press Association.

“In this case, this was happening high enough in the atmosphere that, while to us on the surface the Sun had set 30 minutes earlier, up there, the ice crystals get lit up by the Sun, giving us a spectacular display down here on Earth.

Here's timelapse tonight's @SpaceX launch, as seen from Newport Beach, about 200 miles south of the launch site. Seven minutes are compressed down to 30 seconds. Great show! #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/A1A7f36isT — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) October 8, 2018

“It certainly was spectacular and it led to a massive spike in Google searches for the phrase ‘UFO’, because it gave that sort of visual appearance.

“Elon Musk does these night-time launches for this exact purpose. He is a master in getting us to talk about SpaceX and Tesla.”

Indeed, many onlookers from the ground were stunned by what they were seeing.

You can't tell me this ain't time travel.

Usual visit.#SpaceX pic.twitter.com/SFHBA6QRzT — løst girl 🐕 (@chuckylilcousin) October 8, 2018

Fortunately, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti took to Twitter to assuage any concerns of paranormal activity.

Nope, definitely not aliens.



What you’re looking at is the first launch and landing of the @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the West Coast. The rocket took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:21 p.m. and landed safely back on Earth. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8AKjGptpps — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 8, 2018

While propelling the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit, the launch also saw the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage booster land back at SpaceX’s California launch site for the first time on the US West Coast.

The landing of the booster is part of efforts by the space transportation service to cut the cost of space launches by re-using rockets.

The company, owned by Elon Musk, posted a video of the Falcon 9’s launch and successful return.

The satellite launched by Falcon 9 is the first of two for Argentina’s space agency, Comision Nacional de Actividades Espaciales.

The SAOCOM 1A carries a high-resolution instrument called a synthetic aperture radar, which will be used to try to monitor and predict the severity of natural disasters.

It will be followed by SAOCOM 1B in 2019.

- Press Association