Here's the route for this year's Dublin Pride Parade

Dublin LGBTQ+ Parade is Ireland’s and is now one of Europe’s biggest LGBT+ people parades and it takes place this Saturday.

Up to 30,000 plus people marched in 2017 and with the glorious weather we’ve been having, numerous are expect to exceed this year.

As Irish families are more diverse than ever, this year’s theme is set as “We Are Family”.

Expect lots of colour, floats, drag, music, dancing and a whole lot of love.

Here’s the plan:

The parade will assemble at St. Stephen’s Green South from 12pm on Saturday.

Following speeches, the parade will depart at 2pm and head for the Pride Party in Smithfield Square where there will be music, drag acts and speeches.

Route:

