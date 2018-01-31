Here's the outfit which forced Maura Derrane to hit back at online trolls

RTÉ's Maura Derrane began yesterday's Today show with a message for her haters, writes Sally Gorman.

The 47-year-old TV presenter received a flood of "very hurtful and bitchy" comments after a photograph containing her outfit details was posted online.

One Facebook user said the outfit "does nothing for her" whilst another called for RTÉ to "sack the stylist."

But it didn't stop there...one woman asked "were the lights off when she put them on" and another branded the outfit "dreadful from top to toe."

Critics also attacked Maura's hair, make-up and even passed comment on her age and weight.

Here's how the Galway native responded to those critics in an Oprah Winfrey-like moment!

The bullying came to light when Teresa Costello joined Ryan Tubridy on Radio One to defend the TV host.

In an email to the show, Teresa said: "At a time in Ireland when there is an epidemic of bullying happening, this proves to me where the root of the problem lies. I cannot fathom how GROWN WOMEN left comments like that.

"Kids lives are made a misery due to bullying but if our older generation thinks it is ok to run others. We should be encouraging our kids to be non-judgemental, inclusive and kind, the behaviour of those women on Facebook was nothing short of vile," she continued.

Maura who co-hosts the Today show alongside Dáithí Ó Sé says that being in the public eye leaves her open to nasty criticism.

She said: "I am in the public eye a long time, I know that when you are doing a show like I do, people watch you, people comment on you as a woman - I have to say if it gets really nasty - I think it can be very hurtful.

"Sometimes I actually wonder why people go to such intensity to come up with such dramatic things to say about a dress or an outfit you might wear and quite bitchy things too sometimes.

"I don't think they're saying things about me personally - it's how I look. I remember wearing a dress last year - everyone was like 'that's a dreadful dress - she looks very fat in it - I'm a size 10 - I'm really not exactly now that fat! It's very hurtful," she continued.

Twitter users were quick to defend the mum-of-one's style.

Can’t believe some people having a go @MauraDerrane she looks amazing and does a wonderful job presenting her show. Some really sad jealous people out there — Niall Bermingham (@Berminn27) January 31, 2018

@mauraderrane is one of the classiest personalities on RTE, she has style, grace and one of the best wardrobes on TV. I can't tell you the amount of shoes I have that she has inspired. Thanks Maura! @RyanTubridyShow — Marie-Therese Garvey (@mar_garvey) January 30, 2018