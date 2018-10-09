Here’s some of the funnier things that Twitter had to say on #Budget19

If you’ve been hiding underneath a rock then you can’t have missed that today is Budget day.

Everyone has been glued to the TV screen to find out how the government’s proposed cuts/tax breaks will affect them for the next year.

So we’ve taken to Twitter to find some of the more lighthearted commentary that's doing the rounds online.

Here are some of the funnier tweets we’ve found on #Budget19.

Enjoy and why not share your own take.

Anticipating what you'll spend your extra €5 on from #Budget19 pic.twitter.com/6YCAR74hmu — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) October 9, 2018

Paschal promises "70,000 housing solutions", formerly known as homes in plain English. #Budget19 — Kim Bielenberg (@KimBielenberg) October 9, 2018

Waiting to see what's happening to the price of a pint in #Budget19 pic.twitter.com/DQhYvAoKUE — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 9, 2018

That feeling when your finance minister announces the wrong tax relief 😂



(Donohoe said that home carer credit was increasing by €30,000, instead of €300)#budget2019#budget19 pic.twitter.com/mwK4jE0zxg — Leo (@TuathDe) October 9, 2018

This new €1 spice bag tax is a real kick in the teeth after all the landlords' tax breaks #Budget19 — Conor Smith (@conorsmith) October 9, 2018