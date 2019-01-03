Here's Ireland's most common special request of taxi drivers, and the weirdest item left behind...
Collecting a breakfast roll was the most common odd request Dublin taxi drivers received over the past year, while a Bearded Dragon lizard was the strangest item left in a taxi in 2018.
The average fare for passengers came to €19.20, according to taxi booking app Lynk, with the longest and most expensive trip going between Artane in Dublin and Dingle in Kerry for €673.60.
The shortest trip taken was from the 3Arena to the Gibson Hotel, which lie just 30 seconds apart, at a cost of €5.60.
The most popular question passengers asked their driver was "Are ya busy?"
Taken star Liam Neeson was the most famous person looking for a lift over the past 12 months.
