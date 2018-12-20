Here's how you might find €100 from Deliveroo in your Christmas stocking this week

Food lovers around the country could be in for a treat if they're planning to order food through Deliveroo.

Christmas stockings will be delivered with a random order from restaurant partners in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Belfast.

They will be filled with treats and fun surprises by Deliveroo elves, including a Deliveroo Gold Card worth €100.

"We thought we’d celebrate Christmas in our own way," a spokesperson for Deliveroo said.

"Customers can win a whole host of prizes and treats by ordering from participating restaurant partners.

"We hope that all Deliveroo customers have a very happy Christmas and food filled new year."