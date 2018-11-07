Here’s how you could bag yourself a Deliveroo Gold Card

We know it sounds like a myth, but Deliveroo Gold Cards are real, and they’re giving them away this week, in celebration of their 1,000th restaurant partnership in Ireland.

One Deliveroo order per day will contain a special Deliveroo Gold Card, which the customer will be able to exchange for €1,000.

That’s right - ordering food can reward you with even more food.

The first prize was awarded to a Belfast student yesterday after he ordered from Boojum.

It’s as easy as that!

To have a chance of winning, customers just need to order on Deliveroo at any time between Monday, November 5 and Friday, November 10.

Customers who find a gold Deliveroo card included in their order will just need to email goldcard@deliveroo.ie to claim their prize.