Here's how you can dine in Dublin with loved ones in Oz this Christmas

Anyone who has a loved one abroad knows how hard Christmas can be. Loved ones in the UK or Europe might be able to get home easily, but those at the other side of the world miss out the most.

That's why a new restaurant in Dublin is sure to be a huge hit this Christmas.

The world’s first Connected Restaurant launched in the capital today and it will allow Irish people to sit down for a Christmas dinner with those living Down Under.

The Connected Restaurant will welcome diners in Ireland and Australia with one half of the restaurant opening in Dublin and the other in Sydney.

This specially designed restaurant will be located on Clarendon Street in Dublin with its counterpart on Holt St, Surrey Hills in Sydney.

It allows family and friends who are over 17,000 kilometres apart to experience Christmas dinner as if they were sitting at the same table.

"My job often means that I have to travel for long periods of time so staying connected with family and loved ones is very important to me and I’m always on the lookout for new and innovative ways to do this," said TV presenter Laura Whitmore, who launched the restaurant in Dublin today.

It’s great that with The Connected Restaurant, family and friends can create and share memorable experiences at one of the most important times of the year despite being thousands of miles apart.

Welcomed by host Mateo Saina, guests will be guided to their table where an exciting three course festive menu awaits.

The Connected Restaurant, which is powered by the Three network and Samsung technology, will open for just four days from Thursday, November 29 – Sunday, December 2. Places are limited but the experience is completely free for all guests.

Reservations can be made here.

"Christmas, in particular, is the time of year we all want to take time to catch up with family and friends but for many reasons, not everyone can make it home for Christmas in Ireland," said Three's Aislinn O’Connor.

"This is why we have teamed up with Samsung to create the world’s first Connected Restaurant. We look forward to opening the doors to this experience on November 29."

Linda Nolan, Head of Marketing at Samsung Ireland, agrees, adding: "We look forward to welcoming friends and families through the doors to enable those special moments."