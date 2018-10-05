Here’s how to tell if the craft cider you’re drinking this weekend is actually worth celebrating

The ‘craze for craft’ seems ever-expanding – and now cider is having its moment. Already, it has surpassed beer, eclipsed gin, and permeated into our everyday food and drinking culture.

What is essentially fermented apple juice is being layered with different flavour profiles. For anyone who defines craft cider as being the juice, the whole juice and strictly nothing but the juice, this is controversial – but for others it’s inspiring. The core of the UK cider industry – high tannin, bittersweet apple varieties (Bill Bradshaw/PA)

“It means innovation, contemporary thinking and creativity without boundaries. Hops, elderflowers, fruits and spices, among myriad other ingredients, are being used to create a whole new world of cider styles and flavours,” says Gabe Cook, author of Ciderology: From History and Heritage to the Craft Cider Revolution. Cider can exude as much cool, contemporary, youthful character as any craft beer (Bill Bradshaw/PA)

Very often these producers are outside the classic West Country cider heartland, with strong influence from the beer category.

“For some larger producers, the mere act of putting a cider in a 330ml can is sufficient to proclaim it a craft product. It’s a point of contention as to whether one is a craft cider maker or whether one can simply create a craft cider,” says Cook.

But if not ‘craft’, then what other term can these producers use to distinguish themselves from the run of the mill? A few different labels have emerged such as the following:

Fine: Exuding wine-like qualities, with finesse and elegance.

Wild/Natural: Wild yeast fermented with an emphasis on the kind of apples used (varietals) and the soil it’s grown in (terroir).

Orchard: The focus being on orchards, varietals and terroir.

Modern: Contemporary, sleek.

Progressive: Boundary-pushing, edgy.

As is so often the case, there’s no simple answer. The best drinks tend to incorporate elements of different trains of thought, trying to capture the best of everything. Ready for drinking (Thinkstock/PA)

We believe it’s best to let the cider do the talking, so here is Cook’s simple five-point test to help distinguish whether a cider is worth celebrating.

1. Made with skill

A cider can be as traditional as you like, made with love, care and unicorn’s tears. But if it smells like the inside of a packet of dry-roasted peanuts or deserves to be spread over your fish and chips, then that’s no good. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of funk, but the James Brown factor needs to be in proportion to the other flavours and aromas.

2. Interesting

A rubbish label, perhaps, but it will have to do. It means the cider must stand out from the crowd in some way and not just be another generic, medium-sweet, mildly tannic cider. This X factor could be achieved through the judicious and balanced addition of other flavours, or through smart, creative use of wild yeasts, oak vessels, arrested fermentation or any other number of factors.

3. Authentic

Made with heart and soul, with people, place and passion at its core. The cider needs to back up the story on the label and vice versa.

4. Recommendable

It still needs to be enjoyable, something that you would gladly drink again and tell all your friends about. What’s the point in a cider so complex or “out there”, or just so damn funky, that you wouldn’t want to order another one?

5. Of a high value perception

Finally, and most importantly, a cider worth celebrating needs to showcase the best of what cider can be. It must be endowed with such beauty and awesome taste that people will be willing to fork out more because they think the product is worth the extra spend. (Octopus/PA)

Extracted from Ciderology: From History and Heritage to the Craft Cider Revolution by Gabe Cook, published by Spruce, prices at £16.99, available now, Octopus Books .

- Press Association