Here's how to make your madra the best gaeilgeoir in the country

How do you say 'paw' in Irish?

Cork's only dog café is offering to help you teach your four-legged friend commands in Irish next week.

Bark & Bumble on Langford Row will be open later than usual to have a special evening of demonstrations and advice on site on Tuesday, October 23.

Would be gaeilgeoirí and their madraí are invited to drop in between 4pm and 8pm for a free guide to teaching your dog Irish as part of Learning Neighbourhoods Cork.

Púca

Irish-speaking guest star Púca will offer a live demonstration of Irish-language commands at 6.30pm with her dad, Ronan.

"Púca means 'ghost' in Irish, which means she's obviously destined to come to Bark & Bumble as part of our Hallowoof celebrations," the café owners said about the madra maith.

Doggy participants on the night can even take part in a spooky canine bob nó bia (trick or treat) in advance of Halloween.

Bark & Bumble will also be hosting a range of spooky activities for dogs and their humans to celebrate Halloween, including a costume contest on October 31.

The official 'Hallowoof' Celebration takes place at the café from October 20 to 31.