Here’s how to make those American-style fluffy pancakes you see on Instagram

It’s here, Pancake Tuesday and we’ve got a bone to pick with the rest of the world.

Every year we pride ourselves on making the perfect pancake, taking time to find the perfect batter, testing the correct sugar to lemon ratio and taking time to frame the perfect Instagram shot.

And they STILL don’t compare to the pancakes created across the pond.

Why? Because American pancakes are thicker and fluffier than the recipe our mother’s passed on to us (which are crepés, different to pancakes).

So, this is our year - the year we try to make American-style fluffy pancakes, just like the ones at iHop.

Here's how: