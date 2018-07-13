Here's how the world is reacting to #TrumpBaby

A giant balloon of ‘Trump Baby’ in a diaper has taken flight over Britain's Houses of Parliament.

The orange-hued blimp is a part of a protest taking place against the US leader’s controversial visit to the UK.

People cheered as the six-meter (20-feet) ballon rose about 30 meters (98 feet) in the air.

As it flew, US military helicopters circled the area.

Here’s how the world is reacting:

By Anna O'Donoghue

