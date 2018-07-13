Here's how the world is reacting to #TrumpBaby
A giant balloon of ‘Trump Baby’ in a diaper has taken flight over Britain's Houses of Parliament.
The orange-hued blimp is a part of a protest taking place against the US leader’s controversial visit to the UK.
People cheered as the six-meter (20-feet) ballon rose about 30 meters (98 feet) in the air.
He’s up! #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/M6f2iYtXCw— Lucy Lumsden (@lucylumsden) July 13, 2018
As it flew, US military helicopters circled the area.
#Trump’s military helicopters now circling the #BabyTrump balloon! pic.twitter.com/rxEkckyfRk— Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) July 13, 2018
Here’s how the world is reacting:
Trump Babysitters are handing out stickers #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/yT3rTHbZBP— Kassy Cho (@kassyapple) July 13, 2018
Nelson Mandela trying to catch #TrumpBaby #TrumpUKVisit @roshbeth pic.twitter.com/vIzLQFv9m5— Paul (@paulj71) July 13, 2018
The trump balloon baby is so cute, it’s just making me want to have my own balloon baby. If I was Trump, I’d assume the whole thing was a public display of affection, or a weird baby shower #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/A3xT3MXsJw— Joanne McNally (@jomcnally) July 13, 2018
The people handling the blimp are 'Trump Babysitters'— Michelle (@shells_twits) July 13, 2018
I CANT BREATHE 😂😂😂#TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/3aUztlOGAm
Breaking: After lots of gas and air I can announce that #TrumpBaby has been born, weighing in at 20ft tall! @euronews pic.twitter.com/eWmTtyTTnS— Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) July 13, 2018
I love that the #TrumpBaby blimp will fly during Trump's UK visit but I get just as much joy from knowing that actual designers had to mock up these renders pic.twitter.com/TemvnTQw9P— CT (@IndoorHeroes) July 5, 2018
GREAT pic #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/vhR4pz22gj— Declan Cashin Big Dec Energy (@Tweet_Dec) July 13, 2018
British humor at its BEST‼️👍🏼💙 #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/9bASUmXfBR— Kim, L.A. West 🌊 (@kimasabe) July 5, 2018
