Here's how people have been coping (or not) with Ireland's current heatwave
So Ireland has recorded its hottest temperature in 42 years.
This afternoon the mercury reached 32 degrees Celsius at Shannon airport.
32 in Shannon. Mike drop. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/p0Ue2bBWR6— Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) June 28, 2018
It has not been that hot here since 1976 believe it or not!
Here's how some people have been coping (or not) with the current heatwave:
In this heatwave, spare a thought for all the parents wrestling toddlers several times a day in the battle to get sun cream on them. The slippery little fuckers are too agile for us.— Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) June 28, 2018
Unprecedented scenes in the Special Criminal Court...barrister just asked if he could take off his gown because of the heat. Judge allowed it. #heatwave— Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) June 28, 2018
This hot water bottle has been frozen. #Heatwave #heatwaveireland pic.twitter.com/OGD8Gg1boD— Elaine 🏳️🌈 📎 (@elainepeppard) June 28, 2018
The bread shortages of #StormEmma have become the ice cream shortages of the #HeatWave #FirstWorldProblems pic.twitter.com/WoHeDdivXM— Peter Murphy (@RepublicofPeter) June 28, 2018
This is what we call a #SweatSolution— Today FM (@TodayFM) June 28, 2018
Thanks to Lynda who sent us this... 😱👏👇#Heatwave #MuireannInAction pic.twitter.com/Nzu9zz7E7d
Heatwaves are so dangerous!— Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) June 27, 2018
One minute you call around to a friend's house for a BBQ and a few drinks. Next minute you find yourself pulling jeans over your fat arse, grabbing your ID and hitting town!!
And it only Wednesday, come back rain quick. 🙉#Heatwave
Time to bring back the Ice Bucket Challenge#heatwave— Adam Hughes🇮🇪🖕 🇮🇪 (@TheHughezy) June 28, 2018
How to handle the #heatwave culchie style 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/kE20A5OGru— Annie Roche (@anyciar) June 28, 2018
Due to the #heatwave this week we have been trying lots of different ways to keep our dogs cool. As watermelon is over 90% water, we decided to try the dogs with some chilled slices and recorded their reactions. As you will see, some were more keen than others! #KeepYourDogCool pic.twitter.com/U9p6GN3Cq4— Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) June 27, 2018
