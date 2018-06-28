Here's how people have been coping (or not) with Ireland's current heatwave

So Ireland has recorded its hottest temperature in 42 years.

This afternoon the mercury reached 32 degrees Celsius at Shannon airport.

It has not been that hot here since 1976 believe it or not!

Here's how some people have been coping (or not) with the current heatwave:
By Sally Gorman
Digital Journalist

