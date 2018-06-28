Here's how people have been coping (or not) with Ireland's current heatwave

So Ireland has recorded its hottest temperature in 42 years.

This afternoon the mercury reached 32 degrees Celsius at Shannon airport.

It has not been that hot here since 1976 believe it or not!

Here's how some people have been coping (or not) with the current heatwave:

In this heatwave, spare a thought for all the parents wrestling toddlers several times a day in the battle to get sun cream on them. The slippery little fuckers are too agile for us. — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) June 28, 2018

Unprecedented scenes in the Special Criminal Court...barrister just asked if he could take off his gown because of the heat. Judge allowed it. #heatwave — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) June 28, 2018

The bread shortages of #StormEmma have become the ice cream shortages of the #HeatWave #FirstWorldProblems pic.twitter.com/WoHeDdivXM — Peter Murphy (@RepublicofPeter) June 28, 2018

This is what we call a #SweatSolution



Thanks to Lynda who sent us this... 😱👏👇#Heatwave #MuireannInAction pic.twitter.com/Nzu9zz7E7d — Today FM (@TodayFM) June 28, 2018

Heatwaves are so dangerous!



One minute you call around to a friend's house for a BBQ and a few drinks. Next minute you find yourself pulling jeans over your fat arse, grabbing your ID and hitting town!!



And it only Wednesday, come back rain quick. 🙉#Heatwave — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) June 27, 2018

Time to bring back the Ice Bucket Challenge#heatwave — Adam Hughes🇮🇪🖕 🇮🇪 (@TheHughezy) June 28, 2018

How to handle the #heatwave culchie style 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/kE20A5OGru — Annie Roche (@anyciar) June 28, 2018