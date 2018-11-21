Here's how people are reacting to Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane's departure

After five years in charge, both Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane parted ways with the Republic of Ireland team.

The former Celtic manager took the reins at Ireland in 2013 and led Ireland to qualification for Euro 2016.

Sadly, the team endured a disappointing last year and were relegated from the Nations League B without winning a game.

The decision came after a meeting last night with the FAI, chief executive John Delaney and both managers.

Coaches Steve Guppy and Seamus McDonagh have also left.

Here’s how people are reacting to the news:

Roy Keane to Man utd Please!#MUFC — Tom (@tom_peters1) November 21, 2018

Absolutely delighted Martin O’Neill is gone 🇮🇪 — Brian Mc (@Maccer1988) November 21, 2018

Love him but delighted to see Martin O’Neill out, tough job for anyone coming in tho no players to be excited about coming in to the team. — WC (@corrigan96) November 21, 2018

Obviously it ended abysmally but there were some great days under Martin O’Neill in the first three years - will never forget wins over Germany and Italy — Emlyn Begley (@EmlynBegley) November 21, 2018

Martin O’Neill will always be a legend unfortunately football has moved on and Ireland now need a new approach — Pol MacFhionnghaile 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mcginleybhoy) November 21, 2018