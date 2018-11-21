Here's how people are reacting to Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane's departure

After five years in charge, both Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane parted ways with the Republic of Ireland team.

The former Celtic manager took the reins at Ireland in 2013 and led Ireland to qualification for Euro 2016.

Sadly, the team endured a disappointing last year and were relegated from the Nations League B without winning a game.

The decision came after a meeting last night with the FAI, chief executive John Delaney and both managers.

Coaches Steve Guppy and Seamus McDonagh have also left.

Here’s how people are reacting to the news:

