Here’s how one tweet has raised over €13,000 for the homeless in Ireland
19/11/2018 - 14:18:00
RTÉ Gold Presenter RIck O’Shea today expressed his gratitude as his Book Club raises €13,300 for the Peter McVerry trust after a tweet went viral.
And they are not finished yet.
Rick O’Shea asked the 22,000 members of the club - The Rick O'Shea Book Club; to consider donating the average price of a book, roughly €5, to the homeless for Christmas.
And the response was one he was not expecting got quite the response…
"So I sent out a tweet less than a week ago to my book club and followers and then the donations came in an avalanche,” O’Shea said.
“I upped the target to €10,000 and we hit that at 11 pm on Thursday, we are now on €13,300 and it is still rising. Every five quid goes such a long way but, already we've had three €500 plus anonymous donations and a bunch in the hundreds!”
*** MONDAY MORNING XMAS APPEAL UPDATE ***— Rick O'Shea (@rickoshea) November 19, 2018
We are 6 days in to the @ROSBookClub Xmas Appeal for @PMVTrust and we've raised a little over €13,000 :-)https://t.co/RdRsHUAe2g
There are three ways to help:
Today Rick asked corporate Ireland to step up to the challenge;
“I'd love companies and corporates to consider giving a tiny something at this time of year on top of all of the members of the public digging deep! Your fiver will make such a difference to the number of people they can help on cold, dark Irish streets this Christmas."
Rick's appeal runs until December 31s tat
https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/the-rick-o-shea-book-club-xmas-appeal
