Here's how long it would it take you to save the deposit on your favourite celeb's home

If you dream of living in a house like Beyonce and Jay-Z we’ve got some bad news for you…because if you are earning an average salary it could take you over 1000 years to save for a deposit on their home!

Doesn’t look like we’ll be moving into a mansion with 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms any time in the near future then eh?

If you’re on a salary around €30,000... It will take you 825 years if you want a house like Kim K and Kanye

If you opt for Kylie Jenner’s, you would only have to save up for 165 years

Fancy Miley Cyrus’s home in Tennessee? You need to save up for 80 years for her 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms

Even the cheapest house on the rich and famous list, Gigi Hadid means saving up for 34 years for that down payment

To find out how long it would take you to save the deposit for one of the celebrities houses click here.

Homes.com have looked at the homes of 12 celebrities and worked out how long it would take you to save for a 10% deposit, assuming you’re saving the recommended 20% of your annual salary.