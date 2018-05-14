Here's five people who may be having a worse Monday than you

Have you woken up with a major case of the Monday blues?

Well, fear not because it looks like these people may actually be having a worse start to their day than you.

It doesn't get much worse than this now does it?

So I’m driving to work, get caught by a speeding van whilst overtaking, then my car starts smoking, sets on fire and won’t start, recovery can’t get here for 2 hours and won’t take me further that 10 miles yet I’m 28 from home, happy Monday everyone have a fabulous day xxx — khads (@xkhadygueye) May 14, 2018

And a very happy Monday to you good sir... pic.twitter.com/NkppqNTSmI — Carl Mullan (@CarlMullan) May 14, 2018

YAZZZZ HAPPY MONDAY pic.twitter.com/U4nJnhqED1 — Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) May 14, 2018

Day so far....traffic,more traffic forgotten lunchbox,traffic,food drop off to mother in law,traffic & now a bird shat on my windscreen and I have run out of screenwash👌🏻 Happy Monday!!!! pic.twitter.com/0zPjw6Szfu — Hannah Cain (@HannahCCCain) May 14, 2018

just dropped a contact lens down the toilet lol happy monday x — charlie Xx (@charliebarnettx) May 14, 2018

Count your blessings eh?