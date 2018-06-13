Here's everything you need to know about traffic in Cork City ahead of the Royal visit

Cork City Hall has released information about road closures and security measures being put in place for the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are expected in the city on Thursday as part of their two-day visit to Ireland.

Stops on their trip will include a number of official receptions, and visits to the English Market, UCC and National Maritime College of Ireland in Ringaskiddy.

Here are the plans for street closures, parking restrictions and traffic and pedestrian management during the Royal visit.

Parking

Parking will be removed from the following locations at 12pm on tomorrow (Wednesday) until 2pm on Thursday.

Patrick Street from Academy Street to Daunt Square

The Grand Parade

South Mall

Oliver Plunkett Street from Princes Street to the Grand Parade

Lapp’s Quay

Kyrl’s Street

Anglesea Street

Parking will be removed from the following locations at 12noon until 11.30pm on Thursday

Half Moon Street

Academy Street

Emmet Place

Drawbridge Street

Vehicular Traffic Closures

Closure from 7.15am to 2pm:

Grand Parade

Tuckey Street

Oliver Plunkett Street

Lapps Quay

South Mall ( Grand Parade to Parliament Street)

Closure from 9.30am to 2 pm:

Anglesea Street

Union Quay (between the junction of Copley Street and Parnell Bridge)

Parliament Bridge

The remainder of South Mall and streets off both sides of the Mall.

Vehicles will only be allowed northbound on Parnell Bridge during this period.

Closure from 9.30am to 11.30am:

Patricks Street and adjoining side streets

Half Moon Street

Emmet Place

Drawbridge Street

Washington Street from South Main Street to Daunt Square

Pedestrian Restrictions

From 7.15am to 1.30pm there will be pedestrian restrictions on:

Grand Parade

Tuckey Street

Oliver Plunkett Street (from Market Alley to the Grand Parade)

From 9.30am to 11.30am:

Daunt Square

Washington Street (from South Main Street to the Grand Parade)

From 10.30am to 1.30pm: