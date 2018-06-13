Here's everything you need to know about traffic in Cork City ahead of the Royal visit
Cork City Hall has released information about road closures and security measures being put in place for the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are expected in the city on Thursday as part of their two-day visit to Ireland.
Stops on their trip will include a number of official receptions, and visits to the English Market, UCC and National Maritime College of Ireland in Ringaskiddy.
Here are the plans for street closures, parking restrictions and traffic and pedestrian management during the Royal visit.
Parking
Parking will be removed from the following locations at 12pm on tomorrow (Wednesday) until 2pm on Thursday.
- Patrick Street from Academy Street to Daunt Square
- The Grand Parade
- South Mall
- Oliver Plunkett Street from Princes Street to the Grand Parade
- Lapp’s Quay
- Kyrl’s Street
- Anglesea Street
Parking will be removed from the following locations at 12noon until 11.30pm on Thursday
- Half Moon Street
- Academy Street
- Emmet Place
- Drawbridge Street
Vehicular Traffic Closures
Closure from 7.15am to 2pm:
- Grand Parade
- Tuckey Street
- Oliver Plunkett Street
- Lapps Quay
- South Mall ( Grand Parade to Parliament Street)
Closure from 9.30am to 2 pm:
- Anglesea Street
- Union Quay (between the junction of Copley Street and Parnell Bridge)
- Parliament Bridge
- The remainder of South Mall and streets off both sides of the Mall.
- Vehicles will only be allowed northbound on Parnell Bridge during this period.
Closure from 9.30am to 11.30am:
- Patricks Street and adjoining side streets
- Half Moon Street
- Emmet Place
- Drawbridge Street
- Washington Street from South Main Street to Daunt Square
Pedestrian Restrictions
From 7.15am to 1.30pm there will be pedestrian restrictions on:
- Grand Parade
- Tuckey Street
- Oliver Plunkett Street (from Market Alley to the Grand Parade)
From 9.30am to 11.30am:
- Daunt Square
- Washington Street (from South Main Street to the Grand Parade)
From 10.30am to 1.30pm:
- Anglesea Street
- Parnell Bridge West Side
- Union Quay
